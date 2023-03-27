Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dawn Cottingham-Frohna will serve as commissioner for the state Bureau for Behavioral Health, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday.

Cottingham-Frohna's appointment is effective Monday. She replaces former commissioner Christina Mullins, who was appointed the department’s deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders in November 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you