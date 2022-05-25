West Virginia reported 641 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases decreased to 2,157. That’s 79 fewer active cases than were reported on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,933 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including one death reported overnight. More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 138 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including nine children. That’s one fewer patient than was reported Tuesday, but two more children, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 27 patients were in intensive care units, including four children. Eight patients, including two children, were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 45% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 44% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 13% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.