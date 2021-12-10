Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia crept past 9,000 Friday for the first time since Oct. 17, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
There have been 305,418 total COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,723 of those reported in the past seven days, according to the DHHR. Of those cases, 9,037 were active Friday — 180 more than Thursday and 1,364 more than last Friday — with 1,063 of those cases reported overnight.
West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — hit 6.30% on Friday, the highest it’s been since tests were made available in the state.
COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia totaled 5,085 on Friday, with 30 of those reported overnight.
There were 603 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 211 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 119 receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increases to about 85% for those in an ICU and those on a ventilator.
The state reported that 904,547 residents are fully vaccinated. That’s about 53% of the eligible population. According to the DHHR, 262,756 fully vaccinated people — about 29% of them — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are approved for fully vaccinated people age 18 and older who received their mRNA vaccine six months prior or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine two months before.
