West Virginia reported 498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases dropped to 2,143. That’s 432 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday.
Both the daily percent positivity rate and cumulative percent positivity rate are also on the decline, hitting 5.49% and 8.39%, respectively. The cumulative rate peaked at 8.41% about two weeks ago. This is the first time it’s been on the decline since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
To date, 6,381 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard, including 42 reported overnight.
As of Wednesday, 481 people were hospitalized for the virus, including 10 children. That’s 44 fewer total patients than were reported Tuesday, per the dashboard.
Of those patients, 124 are in intensive care units, including two children, and 64 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
A majority of those hospitalized -- 62% -- are unvaccinated. That increases to 73% for those in ICUs and to 81% on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted. To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.