West Virginia reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases in increased to 2,135. That’s 211 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
Due to home testing -- the results of which cannot be reported to state labs -- and a decrease in testing uptake overall, state health officials have said cases could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
To date, 7,056 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including two deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 196 West Virginians -- including one child -- were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s four more patients than were reported Thursday, according to the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients were in intensive care units and six were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 44% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 17% for those in the ICU. All six patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.