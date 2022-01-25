COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia are still on the rise, hitting 1,009 on Monday, just three fewer than the record of 1,012 that was set on Sept. 24 during the state’s late-summer surge.
Fourteen of the patients currently hospitalized are children. Statewide, 218 patients are receiving care in an intensive care unit, including two children, and 115 people are receiving care on a ventilator, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
More than 66% of those in the hospital for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. That increases to 82% for patients in the ICU and 92% for those on a ventilator.
The state reported 2,748 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 19,277 — 2,140 fewer active cases than Monday.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 5,650 on Tuesday, with five of those reported overnight.
Per state health officials, the best way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, nearly 56% of eligible state residents — 947,701 individuals — have been fully vaccinated. Another 9% — 153,522 people — report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Almost 40% of those who are fully vaccinated — 375,042 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.