West Virginia reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the number of active cases dropped to 406, 54 fewer than were reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,743 residents have died from COVID-19, including four reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, 155 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s 16 fewer patients than were reported Friday, according to the dashboard. Of those patients, 50 were in intensive care units -- including both children -- and 23 were receiving care on a ventilator.
About 60% of West Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That decreased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 52% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.