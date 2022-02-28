Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still on the decline in West Virginia, with 1,752 new cases reported over the weekend.
On Saturday, active cases dropped to 2,700 — the fewest reported since at least the first week of August 2021. On Monday, the number of active cases inched up to 3,045, 294 fewer than reported Friday.
To date, 6,317 residents have died from the virus, including nine reported overnight.
As of Monday, 530 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including eight children. Total hospitalizations have dropped by almost 50 since Friday, marking the lowest hospitalization numbers have been since the week of Thanksgiving.
Of those hospitalized, 123 are in intensive care units and 73 are receiving care on ventilators. Those numbers are also the lowest they’ve been since before the state’s most recent surge tied to the omicron variant.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where only 14% are classified as fully vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.