Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped below 2,000 -- to 1,909 -- Monday for the first time since July 28, according to the state dashboard. That’s 179 fewer cases reported Monday than Friday.
Of those cases, 1,085 were reported overnight. The state’s cumulative positivity rate also dropped Monday to 8.37%. That rate – which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic – peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. On Wednesday, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
To date, 6,452 West Virginians have died from the virus, 12 of those deaths reported overnight. As of Monday, 404 people, including six children, statewide were hospitalized with the virus. That’s 20 fewer patients than reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 100 patients, including two children, were in an intensive care unit and 50 were on a ventilator.
Nearly 60% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the state dashboard. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and 71% unvaccinated for people in intensive care.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
More than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 or older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
State health officials – including Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch, state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad and state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh – did not speak during Monday’s near-hourlong COVID-19 news briefing. Instead, Gov. Jim Justice used the platform to air complaints about former Gazette-Mail statehouse reporter Phil Kabler, who continues to write a weekly column for the newspaper.
Justice said he would be “entering suit” against the newspaper and Kabler, who retired earlier this year. In a column Sunday, Kabler criticized the governor’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Justice and the Legislature's failure to impose masks and vaccines mandates led to increased deaths.
When a reporter asked the governor to elaborate on his complaint, Justice cited no factual inaccuracies in Kabler’s work. The governor said it was “way, way, way premature” to share specifics about a possible claim. Instead, Justice cited previous disagreements with Kabler and referred to the journalist’s lack of religion.
Referring to Kabler's mention in his Sunday column of traveling on a train to California, Justice said, "it would have been wonderful in my book if the train would have been hijacked and [Kabler] would have been kept in California forever."