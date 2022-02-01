For the third time in the last week, West Virginia has set a new high for people hospitalized with COVID-19, as 1,100 people — including 14 children — were in the hospital for the virus Tuesday. That’s 30 more patients than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 239 are in an intensive care unit — the highest number since the state’s late-summer surge — and 120 patients are receiving care on a ventilator.
About 68% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated. That increased to 76% for those in the ICU and 85% for people receiving care on a ventilator.
West Virginia reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 12,843 — 2,647 fewer active cases than Monday, per the dashboard.
Deaths in the state totaled 5,778 on Tuesday, with 15 of those reported overnight.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 56% of eligible state residents — 951,361 individuals — report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% — 153,307 people — report being partially vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 40% — 382,874 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.