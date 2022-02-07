For the first time in two weeks, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia dipped below 1,000 — to 994 — on Monday, and state health officials are hoping the number will continue to drop as the omicron surge slows.
Over the last week, the state has reported fewer new daily cases, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar.
Statewide, there were 10,700 active cases in West Virginia on Monday — 1,273 of which were reported overnight. That’s the lowest number of active cases reported in the state since Dec. 28, per the state dashboard.
When virus surges slow, cases will drop first, followed by hospitalizations, then finally deaths. As the country reported more than 900,000 COVID-19 deaths this week, Marsh said West Virginia should also prepare for more losses while the surge, hopefully, slows.
“We see more people dying on average each day [nationally] still from the omicron variant than from the delta variant,” Marsh said. “As our hospitalizations are lagging a little to go down, and the deaths [will be] the last thing to peak and go down, we know we’re in a really important moment in West Virginia.”
To date, 5,877 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 31 of those deaths reported Monday. That’s more than the entire population of Princeton, as noted during the briefing.
“We know very well that getting vaccinated, getting boosted, is really important to reducing hospitalizations and important to save lives,” Marsh said.
Of the 994 people hospitalized on Monday — including 11 children — 215 patients are in an intensive care unit and 115 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 65% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 78% for those in the ICU and 79% for people on ventilators.
Now, Marsh said, is the ideal time for anyone who is not vaccinated to do so, and for those who are to ensure they get a booster shot.
“Given the fact that we think we’re entering now this hospitalizations and death component of the surge for the omicron variant, it’s really important to take advantage of this timeframe to get boosted if you haven’t been boosted and … get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” Marsh said.
As of Monday, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Nearly 41% of residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
In early January, following emerging data from Israel showing a benefit for doing such, Gov. Jim Justice requested federal permission to begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to state residents.
He said Monday that the federal government has yet to give a meaningful response to the request.
“You know how Washington [D.C.] is everybody, and it’s a shame. We still just get lip service, but we don’t get answers,” Justice said. “All we can do is continue to try for you, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
On his other federal request — to allow employees at federally regulated health care facilities to avoid a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers — Justice said he’s still hopeful the government will allow some kind of leeway for the state.
Justice said he fears “rural” hospitals losing staff due to the vaccine mandate, which was upheld in the U.S. Supreme Court last month. Facilities that don’t comply by Feb. 28 could lose out on vital funding and reimbursement from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Representatives for the state’s hospitals have said up to 99% of hospital employees in West Virginia have already been vaccinated or have received accepted exemptions for vaccinations.
Justice — who has yet to provide a specific example or evidence of hospital staffing issues tied to the mandate — said Monday he hopes to see an “extension of time or some level of consideration” in response to the requested waiver.