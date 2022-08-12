Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have increased in West Virginia over the last week, with an average of about 373 patients reported daily this week compared to an average of 328 daily patients last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.
The number of intensive care patients are also on the rise — with a daily average of 61 reported this week compared to 53 last week — while the rate of those on ventilators decreased slightly in that same time, with a daily average of 16 reported last week compared to 12 this week.
The number of children receiving care for COVID-19 cases has remained relatively stable in the state, with an average of 12 reported daily. About six of those children were in the ICU for COVID-19 over the last week and only one was receiving care on ventilators.
As of Friday, about 48% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 45% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 18% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
West Virginia has reported 4,766 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, averaging about 3,111 active cases per a day. That’s slightly lower than last week, when an average of 3,166 active cases were reported daily.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,203 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with 19 of those deaths reported since Monday. More than 84% of deaths occuring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Anyone who is six months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than three, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 55% of West Virginians report being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 500 people have become fully vaccinated in the last week. About 30% of those fully vaccinated have received recommended booster doses.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.