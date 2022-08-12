Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have increased in West Virginia over the last week, with an average of about 373 patients reported daily this week compared to an average of 328 daily patients last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state virus dashboard.

The number of intensive care patients are also on the rise — with a daily average of 61 reported this week compared to 53 last week — while the rate of those on ventilators decreased slightly in that same time, with a daily average of 16 reported last week compared to 12 this week.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

