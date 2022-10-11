In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market, in Sacramento, Calif. California public schools and colleges would have to stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under legislation sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The bill by Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia builds on her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products.
CVS Pharmacy stores around the nation plan to implement four steps to help make women’s health care needs more accessible and more affordable.
They are:
Reducing prices of CVS Health store brand period products in its stores by 25%
Absorbing the cost of the so-called “Menstrual Tax” on menstrual products in its stores in 12 states and partnering with national organizations that are working to eliminate the menstrual tax altogether in 26 states
Taking a stance on the “Pink Tax” by ensuring equitable pricing for men’s and women’s comparable products, like razors and shaving cream
Offering new menstrual, contraception and menopause services through MinuteClinic at CVS, including Virtual Care services in most states seven days a week for a variety of women’s health services ranging from general medical needs, from heart health and thyroid monitoring, to birth control consultations and behavioral health assessments.
These measures are in an effort to combat “Period Poverty,” a problem faced by women who can not afford period products.
According to Global Citizen, one of five women cannot afford period support products, which can result in missing school and work. CVS Health-The Harris Poll Survey finds that 45% of women are regularly stressed about affording period products.
The announcement was made on Oct. 11, which is also “International Day of the Girl.”