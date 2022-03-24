West Virginia reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases dropped to 422. That’s 26 fewer active cases than reported Wednesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
The state reported seven new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,687. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 193 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s seven more patients than reported Wednesday, according to the dashboard.
Of those patients, 48 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 30 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 67% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and to 73% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.