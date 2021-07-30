As COVID-19 resurges in West Virginia and the delta variant — far more contagious and severe than the original strain — spreads, thousands of families are preparing to send their children, many unvaccinated, back to school.
“I don’t know what this year is going to look like, as a teacher or as a parent, and that’s hard,” said Stephanie Tomana, a seventh-grade science teacher in Marion County. “I’m concerned for my students. I’m concerned for their families. I’m concerned for myself and my colleagues.”
Delta cases statewide more than doubled from 43 to 100 from Tuesday to Thursday. High transmission rates were reported in seven of the state’s 55 counites — Webster, Braxton, Lewis, Tyler, Marshall, Mason and Wyoming. Seventeen delta cases have been reported in Monongalia, where West Virginia University students are scheduled to return to class Aug. 18.
“[The delta variant] is going up, and it’s going up significantly,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. “We’re hoping, praying it will stop.”
Increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive tests and weekly case averages are reminiscent of 2020 before vaccines became available. If the virus isn’t slowed, the consequences could be similar, said Dr. Tina Tan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
“It’s going to be exactly the same as what you saw last year at the height of the pandemic. If we can’t control the spread of delta and we’re seeing breakthrough cases, we’re going to see health care systems completely overwhelmed, and that’s what’s happening now in rural areas,” Tan said. “If that continues, we’re going to see this happen more and more across the United States.”
Overwhelmed health care systems mean potentially more preventable deaths, as resources are strained to meet the demand of the pandemic and other conditions — such as heart attacks and strokes — can’t be treated with the same urgency.
The stakes are even higher now than they were a year ago with the delta variant up to 1,000 times more contagious than the initial virus strain.
“Emerging data that’s coming out shows that people that walk through air that has been recently frequented by people infected with COVID-19 — the delta variant — like cigarette smoke, that air has enough concentration of the virus they are getting infected that way,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state coronavirus czar.
Marsh said delta also spreads quicker, becoming contagious in about 24 hours compared to about six days for the traditional virus strain.
For those who are unvaccinated and infected by delta, the virus can cause more severe illness. While “breakthrough” infections are becoming more common — COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated people — the vaccines are still proving to be effective in stopping serious illness and hospitalizations.
As debate rages, the largest group of unvaccinated people in the United States are those who lack a choice: children younger than 12.
Schools, where children gather and play, are breeding grounds for germs.
“I love pediatrics and working with kids, but they carry everything. Everything,” said Dr. Sharon Istfan, director of the pediatric residency program at Charleston Area Medical Center. “Their immune systems are naive, and they get everything coming and going around them. Exposure to anything, if they aren’t protected, probably means it will get picked up, then passed on.”
If there’s increased virus spread in a community, Tan said, it’s inevitable it will reach schools. “There, people can bring it out and even back home to vulnerable family members and loved ones,” Tan said.
Some areas are reporting recent upticks in the number of children severely ill with COVID-19 tied to the delta variant.
At Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital, 10% of kids who test positive for COVID-19 require hospitalization and a third of those require “critical care,” the Houston Press reported. Similar stories are being reported across the country.
Children who contract the virus and do not show severe symptoms still could suffer long-term effects, Tan said.
“We don’t know exactly what that looks like, but respiratory diseases and the like, they are happening,” Tan said.
Tomana’s students are old enough for the vaccine but she isn’t sure how many got it.
“I’m thinking now about how I’m going to set up my classroom, what the space will be to keep them distant from each other. I think for a lot of us as teachers, last year was an untraditional year, but we’re walking in this year pretty much blind,” Tomana said. “I worry about the students I have who may be immunocompromised, who can’t afford to risk getting sick like that, and what they’re exposed to.”
Tomana urged state officials to give local boards of education autonomy over requirements. Some local websites list specific guidance for staff and students. Most rely on requiring masks for unvaccinated students and teachers and limit extracurricular activities for that group. It’s unclear how such measures will be enforced, or whether proof of vaccination will be required.
Justice has declined to mandate masks for students or vaccines for state employees, including teachers and school staffers. Doing so, he has said, would “break us apart.”
Vaccinations are the best way to stay healthy, Tan said.
“People need to understand that the pandemic is not over,” Tan said. “Yes, we saw some declines in cases, but the delta variant is really rapidly spreading while vaccinations have really slowed. If people want normalcy, their best bet is a vaccine.”