West Virginia reported 469 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as active cases increased slightly to 1,432, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
That’s 127 more active cases than reported Thursday. Despite the increase, West Virginia’s daily percent positivity remained low Friday, sitting at 2.89%.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity dropped to 8.34% on Friday. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. Last week, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
To date, 6,550 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with six of those deaths reported overnight.
As of Friday, 312 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including five children. That’s 28 fewer total patients than reported Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 78 people are in an intensive care unit and 50 patients — including one child — are receiving care on ventilators.
About 59% of patients hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 69% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.