The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the first influenza-associated pediatric death in the state for the 2022-2023 season.
“The loss of a child is profound,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health said in a news release. “While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity. We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”
Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide during this flu season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Now is the ideal time to get your flu shot, as West Virginia is experiencing a historically early start to the flu season. The flu vaccine is the first line of defense to protect yourself, and people around you who are vulnerable to the serious effects of the flu. We urge all West Virginians 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu,” said State Epidemiologist Shannon McBee in a news release.
Along with getting a flu vaccine, the DHHR suggests other precautions to lessen the spread of flu:
Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then discard tissue promptly
Wash hands frequently
Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.