The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the first influenza-associated pediatric death in the state for the 2022-2023 season.

“The loss of a child is profound,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health said in a news release. “While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity. We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

