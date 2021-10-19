At Tuesday’s monthly Kanawha County HIV Task Force meeting, state health officials said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is moving forward with initiatives to improve the state and Kanawha Valley’s response to the ongoing HIV outbreak.
Those initiatives come in response to an August report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Kanawha County’s HIV crisis and the challenges inherent in it. They include training sessions for stakeholders and doctors in the region and the hiring of more disease intervention specialists to improve testing and linkage to care in Kanawha County and beyond.
The new initiatives the state shared Tuesday do not include any efforts to increase sterile syringe access among people who inject drugs. This is despite syringe access listed as a top recommendation for the region in the CDC’s report.
When asked if there were any considerations or talks happening at the state level about syringe access, state epidemiologist Shannon McBee, who runs the task force after the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department handed it off in July, was not clear.
“The state is currently trying to prioritize our efforts in response to the CDC recommendations and is fully supportive in working with community partners and local health departments to support current programs that would be in alignment with our current law,” McBee said.
A state law passed this spring red-tapes harm reduction programs from operating needs-based syringe service programs. Such programs are proven through decades of research to lower infection rates of HIV, hepatitis and endocarditis among people who inject drugs.
The law, which withstood a legal challenge in federal court in July from the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, also levies heavy financial fines on any organizations that implement syringe programs in violation of its broadly defined standards.
Since the law went into effect in early July, several health departments and health organizations across the state have stopped their syringe service programs, both needs based and not, over being unable to meet the requirements.
As of Oct. 7, Kanawha County reported 40 total cases of HIV in 2021, with 31 tied to intravenous drug use. Only two of those cases were reported between September and October — a relatively small change, compared to previous differences.
McBee said it’s far too early to celebrate the slower spread.
“It’s safe to say it’s not a pattern at this point,” McBee said. “A month’s decline in cases does not signify a pattern of decline. We should be prepared to be in this response for the long haul.”
Over the past two months, the increase in COVID-19 cases and needed response have meant deferring and postponing some testing events and other initiatives.
McBee said that’s not the only reason for the decline in cases over the past month, but people shouldn’t forget the current strain on resources.
“We’ve been up against this significant delta [variant] surge [of COVID-19 cases], and that has affected some testing events and some community partners’ abilities to get out,” McBee said. “The teams have done a really great job of navigating that, in spite of [the pandemic], which is an unfortunate event on top of this.”
As part of the new initiatives from the state, Suzanne Wilson, head of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Division on STD/HIV, said there will be an educational curriculum developed to train stakeholders and care providers in how to better care for people vulnerable to HIV infections.
That’s in response to the CDC report’s assertion that people who inject drugs often feel stigmatized when trying to access health care. The first virtual training session is tentatively scheduled for mid-December, Wilson said.
The state also will work with West Virginia University to provide training to rural health care workers, to help them better diagnose and treat hepatitis in their patients.
Although the program is focused on hepatitis, Wilson said it also will include an overview of HIV and specific training on how and when to prescribe pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that prevents at-risk people from contracting HIV.
Rural providers previously have reported being under-resourced and under-qualified to provide such care, even while recognizing that the need exists.
Through a state-level grant, the DHHR will hire several more disease intervention specialists to help with HIV response. One will be based at the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department, and others will work in other areas of the state to improve linkage to care for patients.
West Virginia Health Right and Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program are continuing to focus on community outreach and mobile services for HIV, representatives for the groups said.
Denise Heflin-Peyton, care coordinator at the Ryan White Program, said leaders there are looking to bring on more staff to bolster their services. Already, the agency hired a second person to staff CAMC’s emergency department and help provide patients with resources and services before they’re discharged.
Now, the group is hiring a community health worker to help clients navigate systems and care, a food pantry staffer, a recovery coach and a nurse practitioner.
McBee said she is excited to see initiatives continue to start and for more focus to be turned to mobile services and outreach, which can help build trust with communities.
No matter what happens, though, she reminded those on Tuesday’s call that the fight against HIV is going to be a long one, and it’s going to take a lot of work and resources for progress to be made.
“Unlike other diseases, except for COVID-19 it seems, unfortunately, responding to HIV is going to take a long time,” McBee said. “We’re in this for the long haul.”