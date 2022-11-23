DHHR reports 664 active cases of COVID-19 By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday that there are 664 current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.Four COVID-19 attributed deaths have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in West Virginia to 7,594.Berkeley County has the highest number of active cases at 64, with Kanawha County at 56. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Healthcare Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesVirginia regulators reverse previous denial of environmental upgrades at Appalachian Power coal-fired plants in WVPrep football playoffs: Young Dane Hatfield leading Herbert Hoover's historic runJury awards $700K to family of man who died at Huttonsville Correctional CenterCharleston approves gas contract, will cost more than estimatedBackyard Brawl a fairly regular feature on future WVU football schedulesGazette-Mail editorial: Office-hopping, career politics fine for someDear Abby: Woman's second marriage gets the cold shoulderPrep volleyball: Buffalo's Hale captain of Class A All-State teamThe Food Guy: WV’s most and least favorite Thanksgiving dishesBrown, Mountaineers living in the present See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows