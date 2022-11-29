DHHR reports 677 active COIVD-19 cases in WV By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 29, 2022 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday that there are 677 active COVID-19 cases in the state.The DHHR also reported that there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with the total of COVID-19 attributed deaths now at 7,605.An 88 and an 89-year-old man from Kanawha County were among those 11 deaths.Kanawha County has 51 current active COVID-19 cases. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Healthcare Dhhr Department Of Health Human Resources West Virginia Kanawha County Total State Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer Charleston mayor to close barbecue restaurant at end of the yearPrep football: Herbert Hoover's Joey Fields thriving as head coachTwo more lawsuits filed related to Greenbrier Street floodingShane Lyons speaks for 1st time since departure, criticizes E. Gordon Gee, Rob AlsopLyons admits his dismissal came as a ‘great surprise’WVU roundup: Mountaineers receive commitment from 3-star OT Saint-JeanDear Abby: Bride-to-be doesn't want sister in wedding partyPHOTOS: Bringing down the houseAppalachian Solar Finance Fund adjusts in response to expected market impacts from Inflation Reduction ActChuck Landon: MU vs. Ohio, but where? See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age