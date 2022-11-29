Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday that there are 677 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The DHHR also reported that there have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with the total of COVID-19 attributed deaths now at 7,605.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

