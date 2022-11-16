DHHR reports 689 active COVID-19 cases in WV By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 689 current active cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 29 since yesterday. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the DHHR's news release.Kanawha County has the highest number of active cases at 61.For more information on cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Healthcare Dhhr Department Of Health Human Resources West Virginia Kanawha County Increase State Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston Town Center appraisal cut in halfThere's something special about this WVU men's basketball teamThe Food Guy: DT Prime sizzles onto the downtown dining sceneWVU researcher highlights escalating gas prices, stagnant gas industry employment for state lawmakersCharleston's Buzz Foods acquires Huntington's S.S. LoganLow bid for downsized Richwood school replacement is $42.5M, still well above previous estimateWVU basketball: Mitchell leads Mountaineers past Morehead State 76-58City of Charleston releases refuse collection schedules for the holidaysBig men lead WVU to easy win over Morehead StateA weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center