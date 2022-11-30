DHHR reports 785 active cases of COVID-19 in WV on Nov. 30 By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 30, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday that there are 785 active cases of COVID-19.There have been six additional COVID-19 attributed deaths since Tuesday's report. The total of COVID-19 attributed deaths in West Virginia is 7,611.Kanawha County has the highest number of current active COVID-19 cases with 65. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Healthcare Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesMcCuskey, Capito, Warner eyeing WV gubernatorial runs in 2024WVU basketball: Former Mountaineer star Abbott dead at 52Former Charleston mayor to close barbecue restaurant at end of the yearRegatta, rubber ducky race to reunite in 2023Gazette-Mail editorial: Judges shouldn't brandish weapons from benchThe Food Guy: Short Story Brewing opens with a big bang in CharlestonPrep roundup: St. Albans girls basketball team downs Huntington 57-46Hoppy Kercheval: Mountaineers should keep football coach Neal Brown (Opinion)The passing of an all-time Mountaineer greatGirls basketball: Season underway with slate of games this week See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age