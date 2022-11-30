Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday that there are 785 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been six additional COVID-19 attributed deaths since Tuesday's report. The total of COVID-19 attributed deaths in West Virginia is 7,611.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

