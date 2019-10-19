DHHR to hold public forum on Substance Use Response Plan at UC Monday

The public is invited to attend a public forum to discuss the Department of Health and Human Resource's proposed Substance Use Response Plan at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Charleston.

Monday's public forum will be the third of six planned around the state. Attendees are invited to share thoughts on the released draft of DHHR's Substance Use Response Plan, which details how the state plans to combat the drug epidemic in the state with specific efforts and goals.

Currently, the draft -- which was written by the Governor's Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment -- centers on these "defining elements":

  • Strive for West Virginians to have prompt access to treatments

  • Promote access to treatment and support options that suit individuals’ needs

  • Measure and track prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes

  • Promote strategies to implement evidence-based prevention methods in schools and communities

  • Monitor ongoing initiatives to confirm they are achieving their goals

  • Connect the imprisoned population with a substance use disorder to services and help

  • Promote positive behaviors

  • Support employment for those in recovery

The plan includes some specific actions -- like extending rehabilitation programs into the state's jails -- and some broader goals, like "reduce adverse childhood experiences."

The public is invited to comment on the draft plan, and feedback will be considered by DHHR's Office of Drug Control Policy, as well as the Governor's Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment.

Those looking to attend are encouraged to pre-register and access agendas and the draft plan at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp. On-site registration begins at 4 p.m., at UC's Ballroom, on the third floor of the Geary Student Union.

