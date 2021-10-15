These are challenging times for everyone, both in the public and private sectors, something I know well as the president and CEO of HD Media and the minority leader in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has placed us all in the quandary of how to keep people safe while also keeping our economy moving forward and our businesses operating.
Leaders in both major political parties, including Gov. Jim Justice, and in health care agree that the best way to stay safe against the deadly coronavirus and its delta variant is to be fully vaccinated. The governor, in fact, tells us this at every one of his COVID-19 news briefings.
But while leaders agree, not everyone else does. An issue of science has become one of politics. Some people are passionately concerned about having their liberties infringed upon by being forced to take the vaccine.
West Virginians, and Americans across the country, take individual liberty seriously. This is part of what has made our nation what Ronald Reagan described as the shining city on a hill. Our country was founded on the idea that people, rather than government, choose for themselves how they worship, what they say and how they live their private lives.
Make no mistake, we fervently believe in those things here at HD Media. The First Amendment protection for free speech is something we depend on every day to do our jobs. We are champions of freedom, not only for ourselves but for all our fellow citizens, here in this state that we love and across this great nation.
So, it was a difficult choice for us to enact at our company a policy stipulating that employees either get fully vaccinated or wear masks and get tested weekly before working in our buildings. We respect the liberties of our employees, as we do those of all people.
However, we also recognize our responsibilities to one another and to all of those in the community with whom our representatives in the advertising, news and circulation departments interact every day.
We are heartbroken by the lives claimed by this killer virus and the devastating impact those losses have had on loved ones. This has hit us as it has so many of you. Few people, if any, have escaped the ravages of this pandemic. Either they’ve been sickened or someone close to them has.
Further, we recognize how this virus has hurt business and decimated livelihoods — for employers and employees. Dreams have been destroyed. That’s been true for aspiring, as well as seasoned, entrepreneurs, and it’s been true for our children, who’ve lost valuable in-person learning time they’ll never get back. Teachers also live with the fear of returning to classrooms without adequate safeguards.
Finally, there’s the group that has felt the brunt of this pandemic like no other, our health care workers, the people on the front lines of a battle that seems never to end. As we’ve reported, doctors, nurses, paramedics and so many others are exhausted, mentally, physically and emotionally.
Enough is enough. We need to find a way to dramatically slow, and ultimately conquer, this pandemic. While the numbers are trending in the right direction now, there are still fears over what the winter months might bring.
Here at HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, we have called on the governor to do more. But we also have recognized the imperative for us to do our part. We have said the governor must do more than merely plead with people to get vaccinated. We realized those words would ring hollow, if we did not take action ourselves.
Liberty is the essence of being an American. But we believe in liberty with responsibility, and, in so believing, we understand it starts with us.
Doing our able best to ensure you are thoroughly informed and we practice what we preach, for your good and our own, is our small part in helping us get to a new day, with the pandemic left in the pages of history books, rather than those of newspapers and websites. It’s what we can do to make this place and all our lives better.
Please stay safe, and please accept our best, most heartfelt wishes for your good health and that of your loved ones.