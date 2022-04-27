Attorneys for pharmaceutical companies spent most of Wednesday cross-examining an expert witness who previously testified on how West Virginia was an “outlier” and a leader, compared to the rest of the nation, in the volume of opioid prescriptions written and filled over the past 20 years.
Lacey Keller, co-founding analyst for Denver-based MK Analytics, was called by the state last week to share an analysis she performed on prescription practices in West Virginia. Her analysis found that opioid prescriptions in the state peaked between 2009 and 2011, and declined slightly through 2017.
Through the 20 years she studied — from 1997 to 2017 — Keller also reported that the state was home to 12 of the top 50 opioid-prescribing doctors in the nation.
On Wednesday, attorneys for defendants Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC, attempted to point out flaws in Keller’s analysis.
They argued that it was mostly based on overall opioid prescriptions, not just those belonging to their clients’ companies, and, thus, was insufficient evidence to prove that the companies were responsible for the state’s influx of opioids.
Maria Rivera, representing Allergan, said the data sources Keller used for the analysis could not prove the prescriptions filled in the state were actually used within it.
Last week, Keller presented a map that showed how many Teva and Allergan pills were prescribed in West Virginia and the bordering counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Teva distributed 685,760,248 pills in West Virginia. The company distributed 505,720,044 in the counties surrounding West Virginia.
Allergan distributed more than 6 million pills in West Virginia and more than 5.6 million in the counties bordering the state.
Nancy Patterson, an attorney for Teva, pointed out fields where Keller is not considered an expert. Those included topics such as the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and suspicious-order monitoring compliance reports.
In redirect, attorneys for West Virginia argued that the companies had the same information and data available to them that Keller did in creating her analysis. With that data, they should have had mechanisms available to pause and investigate any suspicious opioid orders.
Throughout the second part of Wednesday’s testimony, the court heard several prerecorded video depositions from current and former Teva executives.
Andy Boyer, who served as president and CEO of Teva in North America until 2018, and Jinping McCormick, who worked as the director of marketing for drug company Actavis before it was acquired by Teva in 2016, spoke to the differences between the company’s branded and generic marketing efforts.
Joseph Tomkiewicz, who took over as Teva’s head of Diversion Control and DEA Compliance in 2014, explained how the company monitored and flagged suspicious orders before and after he came on board.
Attorneys questioning Tomkiewicz used an internal audit and other reports on his department to illuminate holes in what the audit called a “rudimentary” system.
While Boyer testified that Teva was “certainly” in the top three companies involved in opioid sales and prescriptions at this time, the suspicious-order monitoring system it had in place only pended 10 out of thousands of orders a week.
Upon his hiring, Tomkiewicz — who previously worked in DEA compliance at AmerisourceBergen, where he said the system pended thousands of orders a week -- began working on a new monitoring system to replace the one in use. The new system was implemented 21/2 years after a caustic review of the existing system.
Named DEF OPS — standing for “defensible order pending system" — the new suspicious-order monitoring system flagged about 500 suspicious orders a month. In an average month, Tomkiewicz said, all but 25 of those orders were released within minutes to one day, with limited — if any — investigative review by the company.
Through this trial, West Virginia is trying to prove that the named companies and their subsidiaries used deceptive marketing practices that led to the substance abuse epidemic in the state.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey — who was in the courtroom Wednesday for about 42 minutes — originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
In this case, the state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications and that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share — with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total — that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement last week. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.