Signs are displayed at a tent during a 2021 health event in Charleston where volunteers gave free doses of naloxone. The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.
For the first time ever, all 55 West Virginia counties will be participating in the annual Save A Life Day on Thursday.
The day will feature free distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone and 10,000 fentanyl testing strips at more than 180 locations. For a map of statewide distribution centers, visit: https://bit.ly/3AJIrvA.
“The only thing that keeps running through my head is that every day should be Save a Life Day,” said Sarah Stone, co-founder of the Charleston-based harm reduction group Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. “This is an important day to get people excited, to get [naloxone] into the hands of the people who need it most and to get people used to using [naloxone] and saving lives.”
In 2021, more than 1,500 fatal overdoses were reported in West Virginia, according to the state Office of Drug Control Policy. Eighty percent of those fatal overdoses involved an opioid.
Naloxone works by blocking the effects of opioids in the brain and restoring breathing in people who take them. A state law passed in 2018 allows for a standing prescription for the medication, meaning anyone can access it through a pharmacy.
While the medication is widely available, stigma around substance use disorder and naloxone remains.
SOAR -- along with event partners including state and county agencies, multiple hospitals, churches and nonprofits -- is dedicated to helping normalize the use of naloxone to save as many lives as possible.
Caroline Smith, who is in recovery for substance use disorder, said that while she never had to be revived with naloxone, she knows “a ton” of people who have.
“People don’t understand, it really is life-or-death out there, especially with [new drug use trends]. [Naloxone] saves lives and I know some people look down on it as 'enabling' or whatever, but at the end of the day it is saving a life,” Smith said. “If not for [naloxone] I would have a lot of dead friends. We’re people too. We deserve to live too.”
CeCe Brown, whose son Ryan died of an overdose in 2014, said at a recovery event this week that naloxone should be as easily available as other life-saving medications, like epi-pens. She said she wishes those who haven’t personally experienced a loss from a fatal overdose understood how easily -- and suddenly -- it can happen, and the sorrow it can leave behind.
“Each person who dies is someone's son, someone's daughter. They are somebody and their deaths are preventable,” Brown said. “We are not the judge and jury to decide who lives and who dies. To just stand by and allow someone to die? I can’t do that. I hope others feel the same and see how critical it is where we are today to have [naloxone].”