Overdose Deaths

Signs are displayed at a tent during a 2021 health event in Charleston where volunteers gave free doses of naloxone. The drug reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again.

 AP file photo

For the first time ever, all 55 West Virginia counties will be participating in the annual Save A Life Day on Thursday.

The day will feature free distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone and 10,000 fentanyl testing strips at more than 180 locations. For a map of statewide distribution centers, visit: https://bit.ly/3AJIrvA.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

