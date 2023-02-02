Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Charleston clinic that was once West Virginia's sole abortion provider is challenging a near total ban of the procedure passed by state lawmakers last year.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. The suit names as defendants West Virginia Board of Medicine president Ashish Sheth and secretary Matthew Christiansen.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

