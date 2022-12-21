Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With fewer COVID-19 mitigations and lower flu vaccination rates than before the pandemic, West Virginia is having one of its earliest flu seasons in years, health officials say.  

Cases of influenza in the state typically pick up in December and peak in February. This year, though, flu cases started to increase in October and have rapidly increased since, state epidemiologist Shannon McBee said.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you