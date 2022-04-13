In a prerecorded video deposition presented to the court Wednesday, Dr. David Kessler — who served as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from 1990 to 1997 — said opioid manufacturers were directly responsible for a cultural shift in how physicians prescribed the addictive drugs.
Before the 1990’s, opioids “were used very sparingly,” Kessler said.
“Honestly, there was somewhat of a fear of opioids because of their addictive properties. That fear goes back a century or more,” Kessler said. “What you see [over the past 30 years] is marketing efforts and promotional efforts to really change that basic concern. [The efforts claimed] that [opioids] were not necessarily as addictive as people thought. That they should be used more widely.”
Kessler’s deposition was presented by the state of West Virginia on the eighth day of its ongoing opioid litigation against three pharmaceutical companies. West Virginia is attempting to hold the companies accountable for their alleged role in the state’s opioid epidemic.
Kessler’s prerecorded deposition was one of five presented during the bench trial Wednesday. Others included executives from the companies named in the lawsuit and those who were involved in the pain medicine community through the 2000s and 2010s.
Throughout the trial, attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the FDA would support their claims.
But Kessler said in his deposition that the FDA lacked the capabilities to accurately track all marketing and promotional materials created and distributed by the companies. Manufacturers, he said, were ordered only to send copies of printed promotional materials to the agency for review. That accounts for just a small portion of what most manufacturers use as promotion, he continued.
“[The FDA] can’t be on every corner; we can’t be in every interaction between a sales representative and a prescriber, a doctor and a doctor,” Kessler said. “We can’t be everywhere, so the FDA only has certain glimpses of this world that it’s privy to. There are very limited resources.”
Because of this, the agency and pharmaceutical manufacturers have their own responsibilities. The latter need to ensure all of their communication materials — whether print or other — are consistent with the label their drugs receive, and the former must oversee that communication and look for violations.
When companies market or promote a use for a drug that is outside of what the FDA approved it for, there is a violation.
Many of the opioids discussed in the ongoing trial had specific indications granted from the FDA for use to relieve breakthrough cancer pain, but marketing materials shared from all the companies named show an effort to broaden that target audience.
One of those companies was Cephalon, which was acquired by parent company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2011. For a second time, those in the courtroom watched a nearly six-minute internal promotional video from a company event for the launch of Fentora, a fentanyl tablet.
In the video, Andy Pyfer — who worked as the national sales director for Cephalon at the time — can be seen on a stage, climbing into a casket with a large, cardboard cutout of a fentanyl lollipop as a funeral procession is carried out. The skit was meant to “say goodbye” to Actiq, a fentanyl lozenge being replaced by Fentora.
Throughout the video — which features several Cephalon executives talking to their sales force about the new drug — there is no mention of “cancer pain.” Both Fentora and Actiq were approved by the FDA specifically for use in breakthrough cancer pain, not for chronic pain or any other type.
In internal presentations allegedly created by Pyfer, Cephalon employees were directed that a company goal was to expand prescriptions to physicians outside of oncologists.
Kessler, in his deposition, said this was a successful tactic undertaken by opioid manufacturers to drive up sales — and consequently, rates of addiction.
“What we know is that the more drugs that are prescribed, the more abuse there is of them. And this isn’t a closed system. If it’s prescribed for [other uses], it ends up in the medicine cabinet and can be diverted into communities,” Kessler said. “If you open up who you prescribe this for, [that] correlate[s] with increased addiction.”
Pyfer did not seem to agree with Kessler’s assertion in his deposition. In an email to a colleague commending them for comments in an Associated Press story on addiction, he wrote that people who use drugs “would suck on an old tire if they thought they could get high.”
West Virginia, under Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, filed the lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies in Boone County in 2019, but they were moved to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel. Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope is presiding over the case.
Morrisey was present in the courtroom for one hour and 51 minutes Wednesday.
The state alleges that the pharmaceutical firms — including a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson — created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Counsel for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share — with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total — that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.