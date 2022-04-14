West Virginia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases increased to 367. That’s 41 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Thursday, 6,791 residents have died from COVID-19, including 14 deaths reported overnight. More than 87% of COVID-19 related deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who are unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 92 on Thursday, including three children. That’s eight fewer total patients than were reported Wednesday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 27 are in intensive care units and 10 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 51% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.