Last week, the Biden administration announced an initiative to purchase 1 billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to be mailed to households across the country. Those tests are now available to order at covidtests.gov.
Placing an order only requires filling out contact and shipping information. According to the website, each order includes four at-home tests, which will be shipped for free by the United States Postal Service starting in late January. Currently, the program is limited to one order per residential address.
The administration also said a call-line will be launched so those unable to access the website will be able to place orders. As of Tuesday afternoon, that call line had not yet been launched.
In addition to providing at-home tests, the Biden administration is now requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter at-home tests per month per covered individual.
Rapid tests, also known as over-the-counter (OTC) tests, come with a number of conveniences, since they can be taken anywhere and give results within 30 minutes. They can detect the COVID-19 virus whether or not the person being tested is symptomatic.
However, the results are not as accurate as PCR tests.
"There is a chance, even if it’s low, you could get a false result,” Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, told the Gazette-Mail last month. “The best way to be sure you’re getting the most accurate results is to get a PCR [COVID-19] test from a health agency.”
Young recommended people who test positive using an at-home test get a PCR test to confirm the results. She also said people who test positive should self-report their case to their health department and alert any close contacts in the days prior to the test.
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.