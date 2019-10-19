Free medical clinic returns to Charleston Sunday

Remote Area Medical, a Tennessee-based nonprofit, will be offering free medical, dental and vision services in Charleston on Sunday.
The clinic will be set up at Bible Center School, 1111 Oakhurst Drive. Services offered include free dental X-rays, fillings and extractions; eye exams and prescriptions; women's health exams and general medical exams. Insurance is not required and patients do not need identification to be seen.
Due to time constraints, patients may have to choose between vision and dental services, according to the RAM website. Medical services will be offered to every patient attending the clinic.
According to information posted on its website, all services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. RAM typically opens the parking lot at the clinic at midnight and ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m. Patients are seen in the order of their ticket numbers when doors open at 6 a.m.
For more information about RAM, visit www.ramusa.org or call 1-865-579-1530.