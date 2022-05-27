A nonprofit clinic offering free health care to individuals is returning to Charleston next week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Remote Area Medical, headquartered in Tennessee, is partnering with West Virginia Health Right to hold a two-day, pop-up clinic from June 4-5 at the Bible Center School, off Oakhurst Drive. Individuals can receive free dental, vision and medical care no matter their insurance status from hundreds of volunteers.
“We’re just really excited to have this back after taking a two year break because of [COVID-19],” said Angie Settle, CEO and executive director at Health Right. “We know that people have a lot of dental needs, vision needs, medical needs. They need new glasses, they need vaccines and screenings. Well, we’ll have it all.”
Those who attend will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification or proof of insurance is needed to receive the services, which are for everyone.
Vicki Gregg, clinic coordinator with RAM, said the group is using a text service this year so people who come for the clinic can wait in their cars and receive a text when it’s their turn to be treated.
Settle said the parking lot at the Bible Center School will open at midnight on June 4, and numbered tickets will be handed out starting at about 3 a.m. In previous years, people have driven from counties away to be seen at the clinic.
Those who are unable to arrive that early shouldn’t worry, Settle said.
“Please, if you need care, don’t let that discourage you. There are early birds to everything. We take more people throughout the day, as many as we possibly can,” Settle said. “Everybody who is doing this [volunteering] is doing it for the right reasons, and we want to serve as many as possible. If you show up, we’re going to do our best to see you.”
Over the past few years, the pandemic has caused many people to put off health care or skip preventative care. When that happens, Settle said, it can be difficult to get everything back in order.
“It’s human nature to put things off, especially when things are as hectic and unpredictable as they have been the last two years,” Settle said. “This will be a great opportunity to get it all done together, in one day.”
RAM only paused its operations during the pandemic for about three months in the beginning, Gregg said. Since then, the nonprofit has focused on trying to assist localities in 13 states it serves to keep up with their communities' needs, those related to COVID-19 and otherwise.
Most people who attend RAM clinics -- “about 65-70% of them,” Gregg said -- are seeking dental care. About 35% are there for vision needs. In past years, medical visits were the source of about 3% of visits, but Gregg said that has grown recently to about 7%.
“RAM is there to take care of those that need it, no matter who they are or their situation. You may have health care, you may have insurance, but you can't afford the deductible or the copay,” Gregg said. “We don’t even ask if you have insurance or not because we don’t care. We don't want your card, your ID. We just want to treat you, the patient.”
Anyone who is encouraged to get further care -- i.e. if there is something that cannot be done onsite or a service not offered by the free clinic -- will be connected to Health Right, Settle said. There, local providers will continue to work with them on the issue.
While no ID or insurance information is needed, those looking to attend the clinic should bring a list of their current medications.