Group aims to educate West Virginians about childhood cancer

A group fighting pediatric cancer in West Virginia hopes to use social media and other means to educate people about the disease.

“Childhood cancer cuts too many lives short for children,” West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders cofounder Kelly Wymer said in a news release about the state declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The move “allows us to educate the public about the huge impact childhood cancer plays in our state, as well as the fact that the National Cancer Institute only designates four percent of its budget to pediatric cancer,” Wymer said.

The group is encouraging people to share photos of themselves wearing going gold on social media using the hashtags #GOGOLDWV and #WVKID SCC and tagging @WVKIDSCC on Twitter. For information about the event or the group, visit www.wvkidscc.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Blankenship, Sharon - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Bourgeois, Cora- 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Carver, Donald- 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Chestnut, John- 6 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Freshour, Dexter- 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Mace, Orphia- 11 a.m., Centralia Cemetery, Centralia.

Midkiff, Paul- 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wyatt, Pauline - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.