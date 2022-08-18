Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Stakeholders from across the state who work in public health, addiction and recovery systems gathered at the Culture Center in Charleston on Thursday to discuss their efforts in reducing fatal overdoses in West Virginia.

Joining the roundtable discussion was Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the federal Office of Drug Control Policy who spent this week touring parts of West Virginia to share President Joe Biden’s plan to control the ongoing drug and overdose epidemic.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

