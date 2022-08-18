Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (center), speaks at a roundtable held at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex on Thursday. Gayle Manchin, co-chairperson of the Appalachian Regional Commission (left), and Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy at the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (right), look on.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (center), speaks at a roundtable held at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex on Thursday. Gayle Manchin, co-chairperson of the Appalachian Regional Commission (left), and Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy at the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (right), look on.
A roundtable featuring Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, and Gayle Manchin, co-chairperson of the Appalachian Regional Commission, was held at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex on Thursday.
Stakeholders from across West Virginia who work in public health, addiction and recovery systems gathered Thursday at the Culture Center in Charleston to discuss their efforts in reducing fatal overdoses in the state.
Joining the roundtable discussion was Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the federal Office of Drug Control Policy who spent this week touring parts of West Virginia to share President Joe Biden’s plan to control the ongoing drug and overdose epidemics.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was scheduled to join the roundtable. However, Gayle Manchin, the federal co-chairwoman of the Appalachian Regional Commission, said her husband was unable to attend because he is recovering from knee and shoulder surgery. She took his seat instead.
Time was limited to about an hour for the discussion, which was led by Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy. In opening the forum, Christiansen invited the 18 other participants to go around the table and introduce themselves before sharing one thing they wish they could improve on or change about West Virginia’s response to the overdose crisis.
Those sitting around the table included officials from state agencies like the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement representatives, public health experts, hospital representatives and community partners.
Among the ideas shared in response to Christiansen’s prompt were improvements to transportation systems for people entering recovery, better targeted efforts for prevention among children and staying connected with all services in an area to enhance the continuum of care.
Gupta, a former state health officer who was integral to launching the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, said he was excited to take many of the experiences and ideas shared back to Washington, D.C.
Thursday was the final day of Gupta’s visit to West Virginia. Before his stop at the Culture Center in the afternoon, the drug czar spent his morning in Putnam County with youth leaders from the county’s Wellness Coalition. There, Gupta announced $12.4 million in federal grant funding to go toward 99 new drug-free community coalitions across the country.
The funding is part of the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program, founded in 1997. The program targets prevention efforts at children, helping raise awareness on the dangers of substance use disorder.
The new funding, Gupta said during the roundtable, is evidence of how the Biden administration is addressing the overdose epidemic. West Virginia, Gupta said, has set the model for others on some successful programs. While the drug and overdose epidemic isn’t new, Gupta said, the urgency to respond is.
“What’s different now is that the sense of urgency is high. We cannot keep losing an American every five minutes around the clock [to overdoses],” Gupta said. “It’s taking out the guts of our country.”