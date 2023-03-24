Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Health Care Authority has approved a certificate-of-need application allowing Thomas Hospital to purchase the physician practice belonging to state Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.

Thomas Health, which is part of WVU Medicine, plans to purchase Pulmonary Associates of Charleston for $2.3 million and operate it as an ambulatory care facility, establishing a contractual arrangement with a physician group for the physicians and staff of the practice, according to the application with the Health Care Authority.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

