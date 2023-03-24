The West Virginia Health Care Authority has approved a certificate-of-need application allowing Thomas Hospital to purchase the physician practice belonging to state Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
Thomas Health, which is part of WVU Medicine, plans to purchase Pulmonary Associates of Charleston for $2.3 million and operate it as an ambulatory care facility, establishing a contractual arrangement with a physician group for the physicians and staff of the practice, according to the application with the Health Care Authority.
The total cost of the project is $2.8 million, according to the application.
In a statement, Dr. Greg Rosencrance, Thomas Hospital’s president and CEO, said he was pleased to receive approval for the acquisition.
“This acquisition is an example of our commitment to increasing access for our patients through the growth of new services,” Rosencrance said. “The Pulmonary Associates team has been a longstanding partner of Thomas Hospitals and this acquisition will only strengthen that partnership and ensure the long-term availability of highly-qualified critical care physicians available at Thomas.”
Rosencrance said the pulmonary practice will help staff the hospital’s intensive care unit as it nearly doubles the number of ICU beds. The hospital plans to increase the number of ICU there from 16 to 27, the health care system previously announced.
The hospital is reclassifying medical-surgical beds to intensive care unit beds because of a significant demand for them, officials say. The same number of intensive care unit beds at Saint Francis Hospital, which is also a part of Thomas Health, are being reclassified as medical surgical beds.
Rosencrance said the hospitals anticipate welcoming the practice’s seven physicians, including Takubo, in June.
In its decision, the Health Care Authority wrote that the project is needed, is consistent with the state health plan and that it will serve a medically underserved population.
Takubo, who also is WVU Medicine’s executive vice president of provider relations, could not be reached for comment.
Charleston Area Medical Center had a service agreement with the pulmonary practice so that its physicians provided coverage for the intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital. A spokesman for CAMC declined to comment.
The Health Care Authority’s decision comes as legislation is pending before Gov. Jim Justice would change the state’s certificate of need law for hospitals adding services on their own campuses.
Senate Bill 613 would increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million. Health care providers that spend more than $100 million on a capital expenditure or purchase major medical equipment that exceeds $100 million would be required to obtain a certificate of need.
It would eliminate a requirement that hospitals obtain a certificate of need when adding services on their campus, defined as the “physical area immediately adjacent to the hospital’s main buildings, other areas, and structures that are not strictly contiguous to the main buildings, but are located within 250 yards of the main buildings.”
Also under the bill, a private practice with at least seven office locations could acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need. The bill also removes the requirement of a certificate of need for constructing, developing, acquiring or establishing a birthing center.
A certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the West Virginia Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider’s coverage area.
SB 613 passed the House of Delegates and the Senate and was sent to Justice for approval March 16.
Because the legislative session ended March 11, the governor has 15 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto the bill, Senate Communications Director Jacque Bland said.
The bill could become law without Justice’s signature, if he does not sign or veto it by March 29.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.