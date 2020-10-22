Employees at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will receive $500 as a one-time hazard pay for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department’s Board of Health unanimously voted Thursday.
The non-base building salary adjustment will go to the 25 full-time employees and two part-time employees who have been working at KCHD since March 13, board member Jeremy Nelson said.
“This would be one time, it is not a bonus,” Nelson said. “We thought hazard pay, hero pay, it was deserved, given their work throughout [the pandemic],” Nelson said.
The board on Thursday also swore in a new board member, Dr. Dara Aliff-Lao. Aliff-Lao was raised in West Virginia and operates Premier Women’s Health Specialists, her Charleston-based private practice, with her husband.
Aliff-Lao attended undergrad at Marshall University, and earned her doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, according to her biography.
She was appointed to the board by the City of Charleston, and will serve until the seat's term expires, in 2025.
The board announced Thursday, too, that the department was approved for a $19,000 COVID-19 immunization grant from the federal government that went toward the purchase of mobile freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines.
“When there’s a vaccine, we’re ready to get it out,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD.
As of Thursday evening, Kanawha County has confirmed 3,391 positive cases of COVID-19, 998 of which are active, according to KCHD.
Young said the agency may be making minor changes to the way it does COVID-19 contact tracing in response to new guidelines from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new information, released Wednesday, states that 15 minutes of cumulative contact between people can mean spread of COVID-19, not just 15 minutes of consecutive contact.
Young said the guidelines may mean looking at the way mitigation measures are being employed in schools, where children — especially in lower grades — are seated across from the same people for most of the day.
“It may create more isolation, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” Young said. “Isolation could help us limit the spread and people infected if someone does get sick.”
The board Thursday also discussed flu vaccines, and stressed the importance of being immunized this year as COVID-19 simultaneously runs its course.
KCHD to date has administered more than 3,700 doses of the flu vaccine, between drive-thru clinics and in-house immunizations at the health department.
As the weather cools and the holidays approach, too, Young worries about an inevitable third spike of COVID-19 in the region.
“I truly feel, as the CDC predicted, we will see a third spike, and one larger than before,” she said. “Things will get worse before they get better.”
Young urged everyone to continue practices like social distancing and mask wearing, and said she strongly suggests that families try to plan smaller holiday events for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year to try and mitigate spread of the virus.
“We want people to continue doing what we’ve been asking, especially through the coming months. This is typically when we see flu kick up, too, and it may not be that different from COVID-19,” Young said.