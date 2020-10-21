The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s HIV Task Force met Wednesday for the first time since February, when the county — and the state — began its pandemic response.
Challenges facing the group — which is composed of county health officials, addiction specialists, volunteers and activists — remain somewhat similar to what they were eight months ago, though now they have the added obstacle of COVID-19.
HIV cases are still rising in the county. The pandemic meant fewer resources available for HIV response, and, overall, less testing for the virus as well as nearly all sexually transmitted diseases, said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer for KCHD. In normal times, it’s difficult to connect people with HIV to the proper care, and ensure they remain connected for subsequent treatment. COVID-19 has made everything a bit more difficult.
“We may never know the total cost of COVID-19. Between people losing [medical] care, missing check-ups, cancer screenings and mammograms, we may never know,” Young said. “We’re going to be seeing the total impact of COVID-19 for years to come, but I think we have the time now to plan for how to get back.”
As of Oct. 5, the state reported 25 positive cases of HIV confirmed in Kanawha County, of which 20 have been linked to intravenous drug use. For comparison, 2019 saw 28 total cases of HIV in the county, with 14 tied to IV drug use, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Dr. Christine Teague, program director at Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program, said numbers reported through her program differ a bit from the state’s numbers. Per the Ryan White Program, Kanawha County has seen 26 cases of HIV tied to IV drug use, and 16 of those have been recorded just since September. Most of those also came from Charleston’s West Side, Teague said, which isn’t necessarily accessed as much for testing or outreach initiatives.
“I’m concerned — really concerned,” Teague said. “Even though it sounds like a small number compared to COVID-19 numbers; Twenty or 30 doesn’t seem like a lot, maybe, but it is, and it’s not going down like we hoped it would.”
Teague said there is a possibility that some of the cases reported by the Ryan White Program aren’t necessarily “new” cases. They could be people who have previously been diagnosed with HIV in another place, or years before, who come in seeking treatment for the first time.
The Ryan White Program has also hired an early intervention specialist who works directly in the emergency room at CAMC General, in Charleston, to help connect people who come in with substance use disorder to immediate HIV testing and, if necessary, connection to care.
“We like to see people in the hospital setting as early as possible, before they’re discharged and when we still have time to talk to them face-to-face,” Teague said. “This allows us to do that, and do it well.”
Young said there has been success keeping a majority of newly diagnosed people in care for HIV over the last six months, but Teague mentioned there were several in their books who do have HIV and have reported still partaking in “high risk” practices, like sharing needles and not taking medication to suppress the spread of the virus.
Another issue, though people have been still connected to care, is the drop-off in testing over the last eight months as health officials have been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young said there was never a point where resources or attention were purposely shifted away from HIV care, but it became inevitable with the demands of the pandemic response.
Most notable about the county’s most recent HIV numbers is the sharp uptick in cases linked to IV drug use — a trend that did not begin until 2018. Up to then, nearly all cases of HIV in the state were linked to male-to-male sexual contact.
Before 2018 also, the average number of HIV cases linked to IV drug use in Kanawha County was two annually. That same year, the county health department’s needle exchange program — which served an estimated 400 people a week at the time — was shut down due to political pressure and media coverage.
While a needle exchange program — which is proven to be a best practice for harm reduction and mitigating the spread of infectious diseases — still exists in Kanawha County at West Virginia Health Right officials admit it’s not utilized nearly as much as the county’s was.
After the needle exchange program was closed, researchers at Johns Hopkins wrote a report on what the short-term and long-term effects would be in the community. Researchers spoke to IV drug users, most of whom admitted that without the syringe exchange program, more people were sharing dirty needles while less felt comfortable going to KCHD for health care. True to the report, HIV and hepatitis cases both climbed in the area, and beyond, following the exchange’s closure.
Over that same time — 2018 and 2019 — fatal drug overdoses statewide dropped, however Kanawha County’s stayed exactly the same, with 151 each year, according to fatal overdoses reported by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
In recent months, calls to emergency services and visits to emergency departments for suspected overdoses have increased compared to previous years, according to data with the state Office of Drug Control Policy. Anecdotally, advocates and activists who work with people experiencing homelessness in the Kanawha Valley say they’re seeing more people to serve each week, and don’t expect it to drop off any time soon as thousands of people face eviction amid the pandemic. Those in addiction services have spoken about increases in relapses, and the potential for more people to turn to drugs for the first time during the pandemic
KCHD and the members of the task force are aware of these issues, Young said, and plan to continue discussing how to overcome them. Discussions Wednesday included the potential addition of a mobile unit by the Ryan White Program to bring more testing to people — an initiative that KCHD focused heavily on before the pandemic, and which Young said they hope to get back to.
For now, the task force will work on offering HIV testing whenever possible aside of ongoing COVID-19 testing, starting next Wednesday, at the old K-Mart parking lot in Kanawha City. Other organizations will also be holding testings in different parts of the county that day, and there will also be flu vaccines available and naloxone training sessions for anyone interested.
“We will keep doing this while the work needs to be done. Right now, we’re at the point of maybe seeing a sense of normal, or ‘new normal,’ but not quite yet,” Young said. “What we really need to do now is look at this [HIV] and get planning underway. We need more testing, more connections for care, starting today.”