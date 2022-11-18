As the holidays approach and cold weather sets in over West Virginia, health officials are urging caution, saying conditions are right for a health “tri-demic” to hit the state and nation.
Influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory diseases have already left hospitals in the Kanawha Valley and beyond full, said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Protection, however, is available through vaccination.
“Right now, we have a challenge as we are facing a ‘tri-demic,’ as it’s been coined by others,” Eshenaur said. “Because of that, though, we have an opportunity. That opportunity is to protect ourselves, and the solution is through immunization.”
There are safe and effective vaccines available for both COVID-19 and influenza through local health departments and pharmacies state wide, health officials said.
“In life, there are wants and needs. Well, if you want to stay out of the hospital, get immunized as soon as possible,” Eshenaur said. “The best way to stop this ‘tri-demic’ is to get as many people immunized as we can. The easiest disease to treat is the one you don’t catch.”
The COVID-19 and flu vaccines are safe to receive at the same time, officials said.
To date, only about 56% of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with just 60% of those reporting getting a booster dose, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Receiving the most recent, bivalent booster is the best protection available to avoid severe COVID-19 infection or death.
This year — as in 2021 — flu cases are compounding with the ongoing pandemic. Eshenaur said he’s “never seen” a flu season start as early as it has this year and hit as many residents so hard.
In the week ending Nov. 12, more than 3% of hospital visits in West Virginia were attributed to influenza-like illnesses, above the 2.5% of visits reported nationally, according to the DHHR. Central West Virginia — Kanawha, Putnam, Braxton, Webster, Lewis and Upshur counties — has seen the highest rate of such visits, with more than 7% of hospital visits attributed to influenza-like illnesses.
“The concern number one, right now, is [that] the primary flu strain we’re seeing is influenza A, but that doesn’t mean we may not have another strain in the future,” Eshenaur said. “This is especially true if we’re seeing such high infection rates so early in the season.”
Coupled with all of this is an onslaught of respiratory diseases, such as RSV, that are sending many to the hospital. Eshenaur said children under age 2, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable for these infections, which can be deadly.
Those who develop a fever along with shortness of breath should be seen by their pediatrician or health care provider as soon as possible to be tested for the flu or confirm what infection their body is fighting.
If people do begin to feel signs or symptoms of such illnesses, they should think twice before gathering with friends and loved ones in coming weeks, as all these infections can be highly contagious, Eshenaur said.
“From a public health perspective, we’re particularly concerned about the holidays,” Eshenaur said. “If you’re sick, as much as you want to spend time with family, don’t bring COVID, influenza, RSV or anything along to that celebration.”
For those who might not be able to isolate, Eshenaur said it’s crucial to wear a mask to protect those around you, especially in public places. Residents also should be cautious about exposing people with preexisting respiratory and lung diseases — such as COPD and emphysema, which are reported at higher rates in West Virginia — to other infections that can exhaust their immune systems.
Any of these infections and illnesses can be contracted at the same time, creating a dangerous cocktail at a time when hospitals and health providers are already understaffed and overburdened.
“We need to look out both for ourselves and our community as a whole in the face of these challenges, and that’s something I know we can do if we all put in the effort,” Eshenaur said. “Get immunized, if you’re not already. Talk to your doctor. Take any precautions you can, to stop from becoming sick or getting others sick.”