To offset struggles caused by the recent winter storms that barreled through West Virginia knocking out electricity for thousands over the last week, West Virginia Health Right is offering temporary prescription replacement services to help those who may have lost critical medication.
If someone has lost such medication, like insulin or other necessary prescriptions, they should call WV Health Right at 304-414-5933 to discuss a free replacement option, according to a news release.
“Do not go without your medication while you wait for service to be restored,” wrote WV Health Right CEO Angie Settle. “We can replace medications that may have been lost during the recent power outages.”
WV Health Right is located at 1520 Washington St. East, in Charleston’s East End. The free clinic is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the prescription replacement services are available to “anyone in need throughout the region.”