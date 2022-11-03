Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Health Right Director of Community Outreach and West Side CommUNITY Wellness Center Coordinator Shayla Leftridge speaks in Health Right’s new large activity room at the CommUNITY Wellness Center, which had its grand opening Thursday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For the third time in less than two years, West Virginia Health Right is expanding its reach on Charleston’s West Side through the opening of a new partner hub.

The expansion includes new offices that can be used by community partners, a dance studio where free classes will be offered to children “in coming weeks,” a community closet for those in need of professional clothing and a conference room.

