For the third time in less than two years, West Virginia Health Right is expanding its reach on Charleston’s West Side through the opening of a new partner hub.
The expansion includes new offices that can be used by community partners, a dance studio where free classes will be offered to children “in coming weeks,” a community closet for those in need of professional clothing and a conference room.
“This is the community organization that loves all the people, that reaches out to all the people in the community,” said Ivin Lee, who has served as a board member for West Virginia Health Right for more than 20 years. “It’s so helpful and accessible for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get these services. That’s why I’m proud to be on the board, to watch these developments unfold.”
Angie Settle, the executive director and CEO of Health Right, said during a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday that the newest additions to the West Side clinic are the organization’s latest efforts to go beyond medical care and into all-encompassing health care.
The West Side clinic opened its doors in June 2021, offering an array of health care services including behavioral health and treatment for substance use disorder. In March of this year, a second phase was unveiled that included a child care center for patients, a community fitness center and a test kitchen.
Now that the third phase is complete — and open to the public as of Thursday — the organization is looking forward to moving into phase four, the final phase of its expansion into the West Side.
Shayla Leftridge, who serves as the coordinator for the center on the West Side and as the head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for all of Health Right, said the next addition will entail a strengthened partnership with A More Excellent Way church, which sits across the street from the health center.
The church already runs food distribution for people in the community. More space is needed, though, Leftridge said, and Health Right is happy to provide that space for creating and storing the food boxes, as well as for distribution among those in need.
One of the most exciting pieces of the new additions to the West Side clinic for Leftridge is the Unity Closet. There, members of the community can try on and take professional clothing free of charge to help secure a job. Staff have also partnered with local barbershops for haircuts, and there are people onsite to assist in putting together resumes and conducting mock interviews.
The closet also is “a safe zone closet,” Leftridge said. This means it is open for people who are transitioning genders to try clothes on to match their gender identity in a secure, private place.
“That’s really important to me — to have a safe place for everyone to explore their identities,” Leftridge said.
There have been instances where Health Right clients who are seeking gender affirming care have felt unsafe as they go through that process. Now, Leftridge said, that doesn’t have to be a concern and the clients can use the closet in the same building they attend therapy services.
In the new expansion are several offices that will be available for community nonprofits to apply and sign up to take time in as needed. Those using the offices must be working in the community and not taking a profit from that work.
Permanently placed in the building already is West Virginia State University, which will waive application fees for any community members or Health Right clients who are referred to them through the clinic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources also has three offices occupied by HIV outreach workers, who are tasked with helping the city of Charleston understand more about and combat the ongoing HIV crisis.
The expansion was made possible through a $500,000 grant from the City of Charleston that came from federal American Rescue Act dollars. Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Mayor Amy Goodwin, said Health Right and the services it provides are some of “the most important” entities in the city.
For several years, he said, he’s watched Settle, Leftridge and others make plans for the organization’s future. Seeing those plans become reality, Sutton said, has been gratifying. The services inside the ever-growing West Side clinic — which just 17 months ago was an empty building in need of being gutted — are critical for residents on the West Side and beyond, who previously did not have easy access to the services now offered.
“You can build something,” Sutton said, “but what you have inside those walls is more important.”