More initiatives are underway at agencies responsible for helping Kanawha County address its growing HIV crisis, according to reports given at Tuesday’s HIV task force meeting.
West Virginia Health Right has procured a mobile testing unit to help expand testing and treatment outreach efforts. Groups are exploring ways to reduce the cost of testing and treatment for cash-strapped clinics. Hospital systems are holding training sessions to help reduce stigma among staffers.
So far in 2021, there have been 25 total new cases of HIV diagnosed in the county, with 19 tied to intravenous drug use, according to the state. Since 2019, there have been at least 73 new HIV cases in the county tied to intravenous drug use.
Of those 73 people, 18 are actively engaged in care and 23 were virally suppressed as of their last test, Shannon McBee, state epidemiologist, said Tuesday.
Task force members spent Tuesday’s meeting running through new initiatives and how they fit into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preliminary Epi-Aid report on the outbreak, which was shared with stakeholders earlier this month.
A final report will be shared with the state Department of Health and Human Resources to distribute in August.
Per the preliminary report, compiled through more than 60 interviews conducted by the Epi-Aid team, medications for opioid use disorder, like buprenorphine, were not often being utilized and that pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that can protect at-risk people from contracting HIV often called PrEP, was “infrequently” prescribed. The report also found that people who inject drugs hold mistrust of medical systems due to perceived stigma or negative experiences and defer going to the hospital because of it.
“It did hurt my heart to hear that,” said Dr. Shelda Martin, an HIV specialist with the Ryan White Program at Charleston Area Medical Center. “I think we’ve come a long way, though, and there are opportunities to take that further.”
Hospitals, including CAMC and Thomas Health System, have and will continue to hold training sessions for their staff.
“We have run into some reluctance, some resistance from medical staff, but I believe it’s mainly because hospitals, and emergency departments especially, are understaffed,” said Dr. Christine Teague, head of CAMC’s Ryan White Program. “There are lots of competing priorities in the department, and it makes it [more difficult].”
Leaders at the Ryan White Program are currently looking at next year’s budget to see what money they can free up to provide more services, Teague said.
“We’re looking for [the Ryan White Program] to do some additional things for next year with hospital administration and staff,” Teague said.
That money could also help augment response outside of Downtown Charleston, including in the West Side where Teague said many of the recently diagnosed people are centered, and in Kanawha City, where virus pockets are popping up.
Dr. Sherri Young, now-interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department as she resigned earlier this month, said she has asked McBee to potentially fill in for her on future HIV Task Force meetings as she transitions out of her role at the health department and into a new one at CAMC.
McBee said next steps for the county’s response include continuing efforts of the agencies at the table, and collaboration when possible.
As the CDC’s final Epi-Aid report is due to be released, McBee said the state is working with local agencies to hold a community town hall the first week of August to discuss the report’s findings and what it means for community members.
The county’s HIV Task Force was created in 2019 to bring service providers together to respond to growing HIV cases in the region. The group meets the second Tuesday of every month, at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.