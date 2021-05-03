The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer HIV testing from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Loop Plaza in St. Albans as part of an expanded testing effort, according to a news release.
The increase in HIV testing comes as two state disease intervention specialists focused specifically on HIV transition to work at the health department.
“These two have really hit the ground running as far as trying to connect with people who inject drugs and aggressively identify HIV cases in our community,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the health department.
In addition to Tuesday’s event, the health department will also host HIV testing from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Laidley Field in Charleston. There are at least seven other testing events scheduled throughout the county for the month of May. Visit http://kchdwv.org/calendar/ to view a complete schedule.
Kanawha County is home to “the most concerning” HIV outbreak in the nation tied to people who inject drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nine new cases of HIV have been identified in Kanawha County so far in 2021, seven of which are tied to IV drug use, according to the state. Until 2018, the annual average number of HIV cases tied to IV drug cases in the county was less than four.
The county recorded 29 HIV cases in 2019, 15 of which were tied to IV drug use, and 45 cases in 2020, with 37 of those tied to IV drug use, according to the state.
The health department will hold an HIV Task Force meeting by request of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin at noon on May 10, according to the release.
Those using HIV testing events can also receive COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as immunizations for hepatitis A, hepatitis B and tetanus.
There those who need it, free linkage to care will be provided at testing sites.
People who cannot make it to events can schedule an HIV test through the health department daily, by calling 304-348-8080.