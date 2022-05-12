West Virginia reported 527 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active cases increased to 1,496. That’s 171 more active cases than were reported Wednesday and the most active cases the state has seen since March 7, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,893 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including seven deaths reported overnight.
As of Thursday, 119 West Virginians -- including four children -- were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s eight fewer patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 25 patients are in intensive care units and 11 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 52% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 48% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 45% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.