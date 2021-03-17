Without any testimony from an expert, the West Virginia House of Delegates’ Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday passed a bill requiring physicians provide information about stopping the process of a medicated abortion.
House Bill 2982, or the Second Chance at Life Act, as amended by the committee, requires a patient undergoing a medication-induced abortion to be informed that it may be possible to stop the effects of the procedure after taking the first of the two drugs.
The Department of Health and Human Resources will also have to post information about stopping the procedure.
The bill is similar to other anti-abortion legislation that’s passed in at least six states, though HB 2982 does not require physicians to advise the procedure can be “reversed” but does say it’s possible to “avoid, cease or even stop the intended effects.”
A medication-induced abortion involves two pills: first, mifepristone, which blocks the hormone progesterone and prevents further growth of the embryo, and then misoprostol, which causes the uterus to contract and expel the embryo.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says medication abortions are more effective when both pills are taken. As many as half of women who take only mifepristone continue their pregnancies and mifepristone is not known to cause birth defects.
Proponents of HB 2982 say providing the information about stopping the effects of the pills is just part of a woman’s right to informed consent. Those against the law say it’s still forcing doctors to provide inaccurate information to their patients.
The bill as introduced did include “reversal,” as does most of the similar legislation across the country. According to theAmerican College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, alleged reversal of mifepristone can be done using progesterone. The organization says the 2012 study of using progesterone to “reverse” an abortion is the “weakest form of science.”
A 2019 study of progesterone usage in this manner was halted after three of 12 women had to be hospitalized for hemorrhaging.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, moved to hold the bill over to Thursday to allow time for an OB/GYN to testify to the bill, but his motion was denied by the majority.
HB 2982 passed 19-5. It is also referenced to the Judiciary Committee.