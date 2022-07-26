Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Tuesday to further ban abortion in West Virginia while voting down amendments that would have allowed exceptions for victims of rape and incest, and stricken criminal penalties for doctors who perform the procedures.

House Bill 302 originated in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources on Monday as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s special-session call to “clarify” the state’s abortion regulations in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade last month. There, legislators voted against amendments to make the same exceptions.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

