Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Tuesday to further ban abortion in West Virginia while voting down amendments that would have allowed exceptions for victims of rape and incest, and stricken criminal penalties for doctors who perform the procedures.
House Bill 302 originated in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources on Monday as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s special-session call to “clarify” the state’s abortion regulations in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade last month. There, legislators voted against amendments to make the same exceptions.
The bill will now advances to a third reading in the House after a public hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the House chamber. Those looking to speak at Wednesday's hearing are asked to sign up starting at 8 a.m.
As it stands, House Bill 302 combines all other existing regulations on abortion found in state code into one code section. It also ends any access to abortion that is tied to the gestational age of the fetus. Under existing law, abortions are available in West Virginia up to 22 weeks of gestation.
The proposed bill does not include procedures to treat a miscarriage, still birth or ectopic pregnancy as “abortion.” There also are exemptions in the bill for pregnancies that are terminated because of the “reasonable medical judgment” of a licensed physician.
Physicians who perform abortions outside the exceptions listed in code could be prosecuted for felony charges and face three to 10 years imprisonment. That penalty comes from an 1870 law that became enforceable again in West Virginia when Roe ended. There would be no criminal charge for the woman who receives the abortion.
The Judiciary Committee voted 16-7 Tuesday against allowing exceptions for abortion in victims of rape and incest. It also voted down — via voice vote — a secondary amendment from Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, that would have limited any exceptions in those cases to six weeks of gestation and only if the alleged assault was reported to law enforcement.
Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, who is a licensed and practicing OB/GYN, opened himself up to questions from Judiciary members looking for a medical perspective. He said a timeframe of six weeks to detect a pregnancy and terminate it “may be an issue” because it’s not uncommon for patients to find out until later.
Westfall, in explaining his amendment, clarified that, while he had never nor would ever be pregnant, he did not have a deep understanding of how pregnancy is detected. In response to questions from Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, Westfall admitted he was “not familiar” with how common missed menstrual periods are, which could delay detection of a pregnancy, or what factors could cause irregular menstruation, including trauma or stress from an assault.
“I’d like to see an amendment for rape and incest [in this bill], but we can’t leave [the time it’s allowed] open ended. Is there a magical number? I don't know,” Westfall said. “I’m not a woman, but I’ve talked to some people and stuff.”
Among the 17 Judiciary members — all Republican — who voted against exceptions for rape and incest was Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock. McGeehan said he agreed that there is “terrible evil in this world,” and that rape is an “evil act” that leaves him “unsettled at night.” He compared abortion as an evil act, as well.
“These are contentious questions we have to deal with here. However, when we confront such evil [like rape] we cannot participate in an evil itself [by allowing abortions],” McGeehan said. “An innocent life is still an innocent life, regardless of the evil [in] life that’s so atrocious. Is it ever just to punish an innocent person for a crime that’s committed by someone else? I think we have to question that, and my answer is absolutely not.”
While McGeehan used “innocent life” to describe the fetus of someone who is raped, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, argued that the victim of the rape also is innocent, and would “be punished” if the state forces them to give birth.
“The result of this bill will cause harm. Women and patients will die if this is signed into law,” Pushkin said. “We have to ask ourselves who do we really care about, who are we really protecting here?”
In West Virginia, rapists who are not convicted are eligible for parental rights of any children produced from the crime. According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 60% of rapes are reported to law enforcement, and only in about half those cases is an arrest made. If a case is prosecuted, there is a 55% chance of conviction. Statistics on reporting rapes of a minor are even more bleak, with only about 14% reported to the police.
Young, speaking against the bill, said legislators are “allowing rapists to pick the mother of their children” if they do not allow exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Other discussion Tuesday included debating religious exemptions for abortion for people who practice a religion that permits the procedure, such as Judaism. Rabbi Joshua Lief, with Temple Shalom of Wheeling, told lawmakers that abortion is a nuanced topic in his religion. Through theological discussions dating back centuries, however, Jewish leaders have largely agreed that “personhood” begins at birth, even while others contend that life begins at conception.
This definition of personhood, Lief said, would protect the woman carrying the fetus from harm. Under the proposed law, there are no exceptions for abortion for patients who might suffer mental or emotional distress if forced to carry the unwanted pregnancy. Lief said this could go against Jewish belief.
McGeehan, in response to the rabbi, questioned Lief’s interpretation of Judaism and Jewish texts. He contended that abortion “should not have to be” a religious issue, and that people without such beliefs do support access to abortion.
Lief agreed but stated that religious people who believe in life at conception and those who believe in personhood at birth both believe in “genuinely held, honestly developed” religious traditions. Only the former, however, is considered in the proposed law.
He acknowledged that West Virginia’s Jewish population is in a “minority,” but when those rights of a religious minority are “disregarded in favor of the majority,” it’s “an attack on every citizen.”
“I would argue that the state of West Virginia should be wary of preferencing one genuinely held, honestly developed religious tradition over another genuinely held, honestly developed religious tradition,” Lief said. “Doing so is putting all of us at risk, truly, for discrimination on the freedom of religion.”