Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After delaying the vote for nearly a week, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday signed off on a bill that would change the regulatory process for health care providers seeking to expand services.

The House passed Senate Bill 613, 75-20. The bill now goes back to the Senate for lawmakers to concur on a title amendment.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you