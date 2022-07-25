After Gov. Jim Justice issued a last minute amendment to include abortion policies in his Special Session call, lawmakers in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources introduced and advanced a bill Monday to further prohibit abortion in West Virginia.
The bill combines all other existing regulations on abortion into one code section, and ends any access to abortion that is tied to the gestational age of the fetus. Under current state law, abortions are available in West Virginia up to 22 weeks of gestation. A public hearing for the newly proposed abortion law will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in the House Chambers.
The proposed bill does not include procedures to treat a miscarriage, still birth or ectopic pregnancy as “abortion.” There are also exceptions in the bill for pregnancies that are terminated due to the “reasonable medical judgment” of a licensed physician.
Lawmakers on the committee voted 14-8 against an amendment filed by Democrat legislators to allow exceptions for patients who become pregnant through rape or incest. It’s the third time in about seven months those lawmakers have voted down such an exception.
Those on the committee received a copy of the proposed bill draft about “five minutes” before Monday’s committee meeting began, said Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall. They were permitted roughly 20 minutes to review the 22-page bill before gaveling back in to discuss and propose amendments.
While the bill combines several more modern pieces of code that regulate abortion and circumstances surrounding it, it also levies criminal penalties initially adopted by the state from the Virginia constitution in the 19th century. Those penalties, according to the proposed bill, mean any physician or person who facilitates an abortion outside of the exceptions listed would be charged with a felony and face three to 10 years imprisonment.
Unlike the 1870 ban, the criminal penalty under the proposed law would not apply to the patient who receives the abortion.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, voiced concern Monday that this “threat” of a felony could keep physicians from offering certain services to their patients, even if the treatment would be medically sound.
Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, is a licensed and practicing OB/GYN who opened himself up to questions from the Health Committee. Ellington said he would “agree” that some providers “could question what they could do to treat their patients” under the proposed bill, but that it likely wouldn’t stop them from intervening in cases where the patients lives were at risk.
“It’s hard for me to say what other people would think and do,” Ellington said.
Alisa Clements, a representative with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said levying felony charges against physicians for providing reproductive care is dangerous in West Virginia, where there are already “birthing deserts.” In large swaths of the state, she said, people already go without necessary medical care. A potential felony conviction makes it more difficult to recruit physicians to practice in West Virginia.
Members on the House Health Committee voted down an amendment, also from the Democrats, that would have removed these criminal penalties for doctors and physicians who violate the law. That vote failed 16-6.
The House bill was referred from House Health to the House Judiciary Committee, which was not scheduled to convene Monday evening. Following House Judiciary, the bill will advance to the full House before being communicated over to the Senate for passage. Amendments to change the bill can be filed any time during that process.
The changes to the state’s abortion code come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that Roe v. Wade — which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion services — was no longer the law of the land.
Despite more recent code being passed in West Virginia, a criminal ban from 1870 became enforceable again due to the overturning of Roe.
In response, the West Virginia Women’s Health Center — the sole abortion provider in the state — halted abortion services on June 24. Days later, attorneys for the clinic filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County challenging enforcement of the 19th century ban, alleging that too many other code sections conflict with the policy and its penalties.
Last week, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango filed a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the criminal ban. This came after state leadership — including Justice, members of the Legislature and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey — publicly agreed that the laws needed “cleaning up” to become enforceable.
Attorneys with Morrisey’s office filed an appeal to Salango’s injunction with the state Supreme Court last week. Proceedings in that case could go into January of 2023, according to a scheduling order filed by the Supreme Court.
Representatives with the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday they had “no comment” on how the Legislature’s pending bill could affect that lawsuit and the enforceability of the old law, if at all.