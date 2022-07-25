Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After Gov. Jim Justice issued a last minute amendment to include abortion policies in his Special Session call, lawmakers in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources introduced and advanced a bill Monday to further prohibit abortion in West Virginia.

The bill combines all other existing regulations on abortion into one code section, and ends any access to abortion that is tied to the gestational age of the fetus. Under current state law, abortions are available in West Virginia up to 22 weeks of gestation. A public hearing for the newly proposed abortion law will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in the House Chambers.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

