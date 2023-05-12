Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Black Lung Clinic
Buy Now

Dr. Vanessa Govender, of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dr. Carl Werntz, of Morgantown, look at a lung X-ray at the Black Lung Clinic at Cabin Creek Health Systems, in Dawes, earlier this week. Govender, an occupational medicine specialist, visited the clinic while she is in the country for a conference.

Dr. Vanessa Govender and Dr. Carl Werntz may be an ocean apart, but the physicians care for a common population: miners.

As occupational medicine specialists, Govender, of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Werntz, of Morgantown, both evaluate miners to determine if they're eligible for benefits for pneumoconiosis, or black lung disease.

Dr. Vanessa Govender, of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dr. Carl Werntz, of Morgantown, spent time learning from each other at the Black Lung Clinic at Cabin Creek Health Systems earlier this week. Govender was visiting the clinic while in the country for the West Virginia Black Lung Conference.
Black Lung Clinic
Buy Now

The Black Lung Clinic at Cabin Creek Health Systems, in Dawes, provides testing for coal miners to see if they are eligible for federal black lung benefits.

Black Lung Clinic

Stories you might like

Black Lung Clinic

Govender

Black Lung Clinic
Black Lung Clinic
Buy Now

Dr. Vanessa Govender, of Johannesburg, South Africa, observes as Dr. Carl Werntz talks with a patient in the Black Lung Clinic at Cabin Creek Health Systems.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you